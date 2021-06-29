Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of those willing to get vaccinated in Nur-Sultan increased 5fold

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2021, 12:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of those willing to get vaccinated has increased 5fold in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, mayor Altai Kulginov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city has recently seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases amid the detection of the Delta variant. In the past week, the Kazakh capital reported some 3,700 fresh COVID-19 cases.

According to Kulginov, in order to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the city a number of steps have been made. There are over 100 vaccination centers operating across the city, even at shopping malls. Mobile medical teams vaccinate workers of large industrial enterprises onsite. To date, over 90% of medical workers in the city have been inoculated.

As a result of those measures, the number of those willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection has increased fivefold. For instance, 1,000-1,500 people were vaccinated daily in mid May, compared to over 7,000 people in late June.


