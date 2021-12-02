Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Number of those vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine growing in Almaty

    2 December 2021, 15:13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A total of 14,568 people got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVDI-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The health office of Almaty city revealed that to date 14,568 people, including 880 pregnant women, 3,036 nursing mothers and 10,652 teenagers, have been inoculated with the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine.

    In total, 894 people has been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, while the second component has been administered to 677 people in the past 24 hours.

    Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign on 1 February 2021 1,038,449 and 971,369 people got vaccinated with the first and the second components of anti-COVID vaccines, respectively. Of these, 122,304 people are aged 60 and older.

    Presently, there are 132 vaccination centers in the city.

    As for fresh COVID-19 cases, 60 have been reported in Almaty city in the past day, including two symptomless COVID-19 cases. 362 people, including 23 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival