Number of students to reach 1 mln, Kazakh Ministry
24 August 2022 14:18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of students stands at 600,000 as of today. In six-seven years the number of enrolments will reach 1 mln,» Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek said.

«The country enters a period of significant explosive population growth. For the past two years, a million babies were born in Kazakhstan. That is good, though the labor market as well education system will experience great pressure,» the Minister told journalists on the sidelines of the science and higher education forum themed Human capital - key resources of the development of a new Kazakhstan.

This year the number of students in Kazakhstan grew by 6.8% and will grow by 30% by 2026.

He noted Kazakhstan will face pressure from the viewpoint of infrastructure, teaching staff, and educational programs in the same way as today’s secondary and preschool education.
