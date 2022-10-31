Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of specialized schools in Kazakhstan up to 134

31 October 2022, 11:11
31 October 2022, 11:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of now more than 72,000 pupils are studying at specialized schools in Kazakhstan. Over 8,000 teachers teach the gifted children so far, the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry’s press service reports.

There are 134 specialized schools working countrywide. The gifted children take an active part and win top honors at the republican and international Olympiads. Last year more than 420 schoolchildren won trophies in the republican Olympiads.

94 out of 134 schools are majoring in mathematics and natural sciences, 6 in social sciences and humanities, 5 in military sports, and 6 in music, while 8 are multi-specialty schools.

15 more schools were named after Abai.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will build 500 brand-new schools.


