    Number of SMEs surpasses 1.3mln mark in Kazakhstan

    4 December 2020, 11:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1 million 300 thousand small- and medium-sized enterprises operate in Kazakhstan, Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Having noted that the number of active SMEs has been showing a gradual growth in recent years, the Senate Chairman said that as of October 1, 2020 that number exceeded the 1.3mln mark.

    He went on to say that that there was a shortage of tech startup, exporting companies or companies involved in manufacturing in small or medium entrepreneurship, noting that a third of all active SMEs in Kazakhstan, of which most are shadowy, are engaged in trade.

    According to him, to increase the share of SMEs it is necessary to tackle black market, quality and diversification issues.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Economy
