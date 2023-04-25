Number of SMEs rises by 36.6% in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Implementation of the national entrepreneurship development project in Zhambyl region and women’s participation in it were discussed at the meeting of the Business Women’s Council under the regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs in Taraz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by Zhambyl region governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, who noted the role women play in the development of entrepreneurship, different sectors of the region’s economy.

«Women’s entrepreneurship makes a great contribution to the development of economy and entrepreneurship in the region. The number of female entrepreneurs participating in the Best Product of Kazakhstan regional competition is growing every year, and it is essential to continue this work,» said the region’s governor.

Highlighting the special role of the Association of Business Women, Nurzhigitov pointed out that as of today the number of active SMEs in Zhambyl region is estimated at 100,566. Up by 36.6% compared to the previous year.

«Women lead half of these enterprises, heading 48 thousand people or 30% of the total employees in SMEs,» said Zhambyl region’s governor Nurzhigitov.

During the meeting, it was noted that 9,207 projects are being underway in the region as part of the 2021-25 national entrepreneurship development project. 4,143 projects worth 44.3 billion tenge were financed in the region in 2022. As of today, the number of female entrepreneurs received grants and loans has reached 5,156.

The 2021-25 national entrepreneurship development project aims at bringing about quality changes to the business sector.

Earlier it was reported that as of April 1 this year, the employment promotion measures covered 325.1 thousand people as part of the project, 259.4 thousand people were employed, of which 155.3 thousand received permanent jobs.