Number of SMEs rises by 30% in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – There are 343 thousand SMEs, of which 277 thousand are active, in the city of Almaty, Aituar Koshmambetov, director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the National Statistics Bureau, the city of Almaty leads the nation in the number of registered SMEs. There are 343 thousand SMEs, of which 277 thousand are active, in the city, rising by 30% compared with 2021,» said Koshmambetov.

He went on to note that 2022 was a difficult one for domestic businesses, especially in Almaty, as most are still recovering from the January events.

Koshmambetov said that around 2 thousand businesses were affected during the events with the total damage amounting to over KZT94.8bn.

This year, at the initiative of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs the Head of State backed the initiative to compensate the damages of the SMEs from riots and looting, leading to the mechanism taking into account the business community’s proposals.

Throughout the year, the Reparation Commission has held 40 meeting to deal with requests from the affected businesses. A total of 1,640 requests to the tune of KZT16bn were backed.

According to the estimates, 67 large business subjects, including 62 in Almaty, were hit during the January riots in the country.



