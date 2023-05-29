Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Number of SMEs rises by 27% in Kazakhstan in 2022

    29 May 2023, 20:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of small- and medium-sized enterprises rose 27% to 1.8 million in Kazakhstan last year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Despite the difficult external environment, the real economic growth stood at 3.2% in 2022. An unprecedented $28bn worth of direct foreign investment, up 18%, was attracted to the country. It is the highest figure since 2012. Investments in fixed capital rose by 8% in real terms. Foreign trade increased 32% and stood at $134bn,» said Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov.

    According to him, the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises rose 27% to 1.8 million in Kazakhstan last year.

    «The total number of those engaged in the sector rose by 13% and reached 3.9 million people. As a result, the share of SMEs in the economy increased from 33.5% to 36%. The international rating agencies confirmed Kazakhstan’s sovereign rating at the level of investment reliability. At the end of last week, the Fitch international agency affirmed Kazakhstan’s sovereign credit rating,» said the minister.

    He went on to add that according to the plan, this year it is expected KZT18.3tln is to be invested in fixed capital, 22% more than in the previous year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Small and medium-sized business Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023