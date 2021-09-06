Number of scientists in Kazakhstan to increase by 1.5 times by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of scientists in Kazakhstan is projected to increase by 1.5 times by 2025,» head of the science committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry Zhanna Kurmangaliyeva told a briefing.

To date there are more than 22,000 scientists the countrywide. It is targeted to increase the number of scientists up to 34,000 by 2025 under the national project. The key is to settle science funding issues. Science funding doubled in 2020-2021. KZT 83 bln was allocated for science this year. 1,164 projects are being backed now.

The committee held 5 grant and 2 program competitions.

She also noted that pursuant to the President’s tasks two contests for young scientists were held in Kazakhstan. As a result, 315 scientific projects were fulfilled. There are more than 2,000 young scientists in the country as of now.