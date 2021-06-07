Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Number of school Olympiads in Kazakhstan tripled

    7 June 2021, 16:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Sholpan Karinova told about quality and quantity changes in the school Olympiads and contests, Kazinform reports.

    She stressed that up to present there were 51 Olympiads and competitions in Kazakhstan. As of today there are 175 various school contests. The quality and quantity of Olympiads have changed. She noted that all Olympiads consist now of schools, district, city and regional stages. It is of great importance for encouraging pupils at every stage and teachers for assessing their work. There are Olympiads for elementary and middle schools, and intellectual competitions for rural schools. Besides, there are also ecological, smart technologies and research competitions.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023