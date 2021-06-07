Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Number of school Olympiads in Kazakhstan tripled

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2021, 16:52
Number of school Olympiads in Kazakhstan tripled

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Sholpan Karinova told about quality and quantity changes in the school Olympiads and contests, Kazinform reports.

She stressed that up to present there were 51 Olympiads and competitions in Kazakhstan. As of today there are 175 various school contests. The quality and quantity of Olympiads have changed. She noted that all Olympiads consist now of schools, district, city and regional stages. It is of great importance for encouraging pupils at every stage and teachers for assessing their work. There are Olympiads for elementary and middle schools, and intellectual competitions for rural schools. Besides, there are also ecological, smart technologies and research competitions.


Education    Science and research   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed