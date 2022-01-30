Go to the main site
    Number of Russian regions reporting Omicron cases rises to 78

    30 January 2022, 14:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of Russian regions that have recorded Omicron coronavirus cases rose from 74 to 78 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Saturday, TASS reports.

    «As many as 78 regions of the country have so far reported Omicron cases,» the statement reads. On Friday, 74 regions confirmed Omicron patients.

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said earlier that the share of the Delta strain among Russian coronavirus patients had dropped to 47.9% and the share of Omicron and other strains stood at 52.1%.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
