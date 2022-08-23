Go to the main site
    Number of road traffic accidents rising in Kazakhstan

    23 August 2022 15:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zhandos Murataliyev says the number of road accidents in Kazakhstan has risen by 9 %, Kazinform reports.

    The number of road crash victims increased by 17% and those injured – by 9%, he added.

    As part of Safe Road campaign, road police of Kazakhstan have recorded more than 17,000 traffic violations. 104 drivers were detained for crossing the incoming lane and 430 drivers were detained for red light running.


