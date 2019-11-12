Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Number of RES projects in Kazakhstan increases

    12 November 2019, 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s sitting, Vice Minister of Energy Makhambet Dosmukhambetov reported about the situation on introduction of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan.

    «Since the year beginning we have commissioned 14 renewable energy generating projects with the capacity of 402MW. 4 new projects with the capacity of 104.8MW will be implemented by the end of 2019,» said the Minister.

    In his words, in 9 months of 2019, the volume of energy generated by RES was 1.7bn kWh that is 65% more compared to the same period in 2018. «The share of RES in electricity generation is around 2% (2.3% as per 2019 plan),» the speaker noted.

    «In general, the number of RES projects across the country in 2019 increased by 20: from 67 to 87. Their total capacity increased by 1.9fold: from 537MW in 2018 to 1042MW in 2019,» the Vice Minister added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued