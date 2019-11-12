Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of RES projects in Kazakhstan increases

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 November 2019, 13:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s sitting, Vice Minister of Energy Makhambet Dosmukhambetov reported about the situation on introduction of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan.

«Since the year beginning we have commissioned 14 renewable energy generating projects with the capacity of 402MW. 4 new projects with the capacity of 104.8MW will be implemented by the end of 2019,» said the Minister.

In his words, in 9 months of 2019, the volume of energy generated by RES was 1.7bn kWh that is 65% more compared to the same period in 2018. «The share of RES in electricity generation is around 2% (2.3% as per 2019 plan),» the speaker noted.

«In general, the number of RES projects across the country in 2019 increased by 20: from 67 to 87. Their total capacity increased by 1.9fold: from 537MW in 2018 to 1042MW in 2019,» the Vice Minister added.

