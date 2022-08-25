Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of private schools increased by 3fold in Kazakhstan
25 August 2022 17:39

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of private schools is growing, Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past three years, the number of private schools has increased by three times,» said Aimagambetov, calling for more active work to develop them.

Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev said that this year 18 new schools, including six private ones, are to be commissioned in Almaty city, creating around 14 thousand student places.

«The city is a center of attraction and magnet for migration. An annual flow of children remains at 13-14 thousand. We seek to commission around 44.5 thousand places until the end of 2025,» said the mayor.

He went on to add that the ambitious task of bridging the gap between public and private schools in terms of education quality is set for the next three years.


