Number of President’s Instagram followers exceeds one million

Alzhanova Raushan
6 January 2020, 18:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of followers on Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Instagram account exceeded one million, this was announced by Berik Uali, spokesman of the Head of State, Kazinform reported.

«Openness and willingness to interact with society is an important feature of the political style of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Implementing the concept of «Listening State» the Head of State pays special attention to feedback from the population. There was launched the Virtual Reception of the President of Kazakhstan which registered 6,673 appeals», Uali informed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds briefings and press conferences on regular basis. He gives interviews to domestic and foreign media. In his work the President actively uses social networks such as Twitter and Instagram.

According to Mr. Uali, the number of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s followers on Instagram exceeded one million. It is worth noting that the account was set up on April 1, 2019. During the first nine months the Head of State made 60 posts devoted to his official activities, meetings and trips.


