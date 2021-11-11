Go to the main site
    Number of pregnant women and kids with COVID-19 rises slightly in Atyrau region

    11 November 2021, 19:09

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – The number of pregnant women and kids with COVID-19 has slightly risen in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 21 expectant mothers are infected with the coronavirus infection. Of them, nine are being treated as in-patients and 12 as out-patients. Also, of the total 35 kids with COVID-19, three are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals and 32 at home in the region.

    It is said that the number of pregnant women and kids with COVID-19 has slightly risen in Atyrau region over the past few days.

    Earlier it was reported that the occupancy rate stands at 22.6% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 18.7% in Atyrau region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

