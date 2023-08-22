Number of people leaving Kazakhstan drops significantly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of people leaving Kazakhstan has reduced from 29.1 thousand to 6.7 thousand, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Bureau of Statistics.

In January-June last year, the number of people arrived in the country with a residence permit stood at 13,652. The number of arrivals in the country rose by 87.3%. In the first half of this year, the number of those leaving Kazakhstan was estimated at 6,996, decreasing by 56.7% compared with six months of last year. As a result, the net migration was 6,656 people.

In comparison, in 2022, the number of arrivals stood at 17.4 thousand people, whereas those leaving at 24.1 thousand.

The CIS countries accounted for 89.1% of those arrived in the country, and 75.4% of those left. The country saw most of its arrivals from Russia – 6,858.

In six months of 2023, non-CIS arrivals stood at 1.4 thousand people.

Notably, the country’s population stood at 19,899,377 people as of July 2023.