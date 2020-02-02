Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of people infected with coronavirus in China exceeds 14,000

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 February 2020, 14:00
BEIJING. KAZINFORM The number of people infected with a new type of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China has reached 14,380 people, including 304 deaths, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China informed on Sunday.

Earlier reports informed of 13,846 cases of coronavirus with the same amount of deaths, TASS reports.

According to the commission, 2,110 people are in serious condition, 328 people have been discharged from the hospital, and 19,544 Chinese citizens are suspected of having contracted the virus. The officials informed that 163,844 people have been in contact with those infected, while 137,594 are under medical observation.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The city has since been closed off for entry and exit. Foreign states, including the US and Japan, are evacuating their citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province. The Russian Embassy in Beijing is preparing to evacuate 341 Russian citizens currently located in Wuhan and in the Hubei province with the aid of Russian Aerospace Forces aircrafts.

Cases of coronavirus have been detected in 23 countries outside of China, including Russia. On January 30, the WHO declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of 2019-nCoV.


