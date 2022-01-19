Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of patients at infectious facilities grows 10fold in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 January 2022, 07:42
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Number of COVID-19 patients at infectious facilities of Atyrau region has grown tenfold in January 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 730 people are treated at the infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy stands at 30.9%.

11 patients are at the intensive care units and two of them are on life support. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units stands at 10.4%.

It bears to remind that in early January only 70 people were treated at only one infectious facility of the region. Now three infectious facilities are admitting patients.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has recently seen a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases due to the circulation of Omicron strain.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
