Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of overweight children rises in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 October 2019, 14:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of childhood overweight and obesity is increasing in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the UNICEF Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that today UNICEF has released a global report themed «The State of the World’s Children 2019: Children, food and nutrition».

According to the statement, overweight and obesity in childhood is increasing across the world. In Kazakhstan the situation is also of high concern.

The number of overweight children with a diagnosis of obesity is growing. Thus, every fifth child at the age of 9 in Kazakhstan suffers from obesity. The highest rates are observed among the urban population and children who were not breastfed.

One in ten children under the age of 5 years has overweight or obesity. 21% of children in Kazakhstan under the age of 2 do not eat fruits or vegetables. Less than half of babies under 6 months which is 38% are exclusively breastfed.

«Children in 49% of Kazakhstani families (children aged 6-23 months) eat a sufficiently diverse diet for healthy growth. School children regularly consume sugar-containing soft drinks. Children fall under aggressive marketing of sugar-containing drinks», the UNICEF press service added.

