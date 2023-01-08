Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 463.31 eur/kzt 486.94

    rub/kzt 6.45 cny/kzt 67.52
Weather:
Astana-27-29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

    8 January 2023, 12:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented 169 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 33 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    As of January 8, 2,517 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection. Of these, 272 COVID-19 patients are treated at healthcare facilities and 2,245 are at home care.

    Of 2,517, 15 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while six more are in critical condition. Four COVID-19 patients are reportedly on life support, according to the ministry.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Qazsport TV channel to broadcast live XXX FISU Winter World University Games
    Kazakhstan secures two berths at world table tennis championships in South Africa
    Kazakhstan to revise over 250 diagnosis and treatment protocols
    Kazakhstan’s real sector development in 2022
    Popular
    1 Qazsport TV channel to broadcast live XXX FISU Winter World University Games
    2 Kazakhstan’s real sector development in 2022
    3 Bad weather forced to close 122 road sections in Kazakhstan
    4 African Union Commission interested in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan
    5 14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan