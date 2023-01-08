Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

8 January 2023, 12:17
Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented 169 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 33 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As of January 8, 2,517 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection. Of these, 272 COVID-19 patients are treated at healthcare facilities and 2,245 are at home care.

Of 2,517, 15 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while six more are in critical condition. Four COVID-19 patients are reportedly on life support, according to the ministry.


Related news
27 people freed from snow traps in Kazakhstan
Rybakina/Pavlyuchenkova duo reaches Adelaide International-2 quarterfinals
January 10. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Read also
27 people freed from snow traps in Kazakhstan
Rybakina/Pavlyuchenkova duo reaches Adelaide International-2 quarterfinals
Over 10 mln in Kazakhstan vaccinated against COVID-19
14 coronavirus patients in critical condition
120 more COVID cases recorded in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Foreign visitors in Israel surge in 2022 amid post-COVID tourism recovery
Swiss health association warns of crisis in hospital emergency rooms
News Partner
Popular
1 Freezing cold to persist in Kazakhstan over next 3 days
2 Yerlan Alzhan appointed Deputy Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency
3 Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis
4 New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
5 COVID-19 vaccination certificate no longer required to enter Thailand

News