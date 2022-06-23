Number of new COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported 42 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 10 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 countrywide.

Of 42, Almaty city alone detected 20 fresh infections, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added 16 COVID-19 cases. Two people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Shymkent city. Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions recorded one COVID-19 case each.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had logged in 32 new COVID-19 cases on June 22, 20 COVID-19 cases on June 21, and 12 COVID-19 cases on June 20, signaling an increase in number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

In total, Kazakhstan documented 1,306,056 cases of the coronavirus infection since the pandemic began.



