Number of new COVID-19 cases on the rise in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2021, 20:12
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in Atyrau region. Presently, 325 residents of the region are treated for the coronavirus infection at the local infectious facilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare department, in the past 24 hours 60 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in the region. Atyrau city alone added 45 daily infections. 2 new COVID-19 cases were recorded at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 60, 36 new COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus, whereas others displayed no symptoms. 53 COVID-19 patients were released after making full recovery from the virus.

339 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at home and 325 COVID-19 patients are staying at the regional infectious facilities.

Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that 1,004 residents of Atyrau region had been inoculated against COVID-19.


