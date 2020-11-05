Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Number of new COVID-19 cases grown by 27% in Nur-Sultan

    5 November 2020, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of new COVID-19 cases has grown by 27% this week, chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    Ms Praliyeva confirmed that nationwide the number of new COVID-19 cases had grown by 1.3fold or 27% compared to the previous week.

    As of November 4, 2020, according to Praliyeva, Nur-Sultan city has recorded 14,709 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 9,030 are symptomatic and 5,679 are asymptomatic. Nur-Sultan’s reproduction number, or R value, for COVID-19 is 2.1fold higher than the average republican one.

    Of 14,709, 200 COVID-19 cases are imported and the rest of the cases have been locally transmitted, she added.

    In her words, the number of COVID-19 cases in adults over 40 years of age accounts for 42% of overall caseload in the Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year