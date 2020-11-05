Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Number of new COVID-19 cases grown by 27% in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 November 2020, 14:16
Number of new COVID-19 cases grown by 27% in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of new COVID-19 cases has grown by 27% this week, chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Ms Praliyeva confirmed that nationwide the number of new COVID-19 cases had grown by 1.3fold or 27% compared to the previous week.

As of November 4, 2020, according to Praliyeva, Nur-Sultan city has recorded 14,709 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 9,030 are symptomatic and 5,679 are asymptomatic. Nur-Sultan’s reproduction number, or R value, for COVID-19 is 2.1fold higher than the average republican one.

Of 14,709, 200 COVID-19 cases are imported and the rest of the cases have been locally transmitted, she added.

In her words, the number of COVID-19 cases in adults over 40 years of age accounts for 42% of overall caseload in the Kazakh capital.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary