Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of new COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Atyrau region as 437 people are treated for coronavirus at the regional infectious facilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department revealed that 103 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been added in the region in the past day. Of 103, 80 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau city.

Of 103, 66 COVID-19 patients had corresponding symptoms, while 37 had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus at all.

17 people beat the coronavirus infection and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. 427 people are treated for COVID-19 at home.

Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Since February 1, 87,551 people have been vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines. The second component has been administered to 48,971 people.