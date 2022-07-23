Qazaq TV
Number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 2,600 in Kazakhstan
23 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded 2,654 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, up 174 from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of daily infections with 804 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital with 797 fresh COVID-19 cases. The third highest number was reported in Karaganda region – 212.

Zhetysu region and Shymkent city logged in 126 and 115 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

78 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Zhambyl region, 74 in Almaty region, 70 in Akmola region, 52 in Kyzylorda region, 48 in West Kazakhstan region, 46 in Atyrau region, 36 in Aktobe region, 36 in Kostanay region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 33 in Mangistau region, 30 in Abai region, 22 in Turkistan region, 20 in North Kazakhstan region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, and 3 in Ulytau region.

The overall COVID-19 tally has amounted to 1,328,844 cases since the start of the global pandemic.


