    Number of new COVID-19 cases drops to 15 in Kazakhstan

    5 April 2022, 08:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,305,214, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city reported the highest number of fresh daily infections – 7. 3 new cases of the coronavirus infection were logged in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. The third highest number of new COVID-19 cases -2 – were documented in North Kazakhstan region.

    Shymkent city, as well as Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions each registered one case of COVID-19 in the past day.

    No new COVID-19 cases were detected in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Related news
