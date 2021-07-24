Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 446 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. The highest number of fresh infections was reported in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau regional healthcare department, in the past day 446 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the region with Atyrau city logging in 302 fresh cases. Tengiz oil field added 19 new COVID-19 cases. Of 446, 317 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, whereas 129 have no symptoms at all.

In the past day 75 people were released from local hospitals after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection.

Over 1,200 people are treated for COVID-19 at various infectious facilities of the region. 3,198 residents of the region are receiving treatment at home.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.