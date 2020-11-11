Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of lung ventilators up 46.4% in Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 November 2020, 12:15
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – There are 600 infectious diseases and 340 quarantine beds for COVID-19 patients in Turkestan region, which can go up to 5,610, if needed, Marat Pashmirov, head of the regional health office, told during a briefing at the regional communications service, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the number of lung ventilators has been increased from 178 to 332, a 46.4% rise, while that of oxygen stations doubled 8.

He also said that 80 units of oxygenation machines were bought. The number of oxygen concentrators stands at 890, rising by 95%, and that of oxygen points grew from 205 to 2005. 1 CT scan and 3 digital X-ray machines were obtained through the local budget’s funds.

The medical facilities’ pulseoximeters provision stands at 95.1%, with their number increasing from 190 to 3,879. The number of COVID-19 testing laboratories increased from 3 to 9, allowing for 2,500 daily tests.

The region’s hospitals are fully provided with pharmaceuticals in case of the second wave of COVID-19 set to last for two months.

