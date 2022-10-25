Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of labs testing for monkeypox rise to 31 in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Ministry of Health has expanded testing for monkeypox to all of the country’s Central Public Health Laboratories (LACENS). The diagnostic kits, manufactured by Fiocruz foundation, were delivered last week. Before the move, tests were run in 15 laboratories designated by the government.

Now, the tests can be done in 31 laboratories—27 listed as as LACENS, plus laboratories at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Fiocruz facilities in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas, and the Evandro Chagas Institute, in Pará state, Agencia Brasil reports.

Molecular tests for diagnosis must be performed in all patients with a suspected case of the disease.

In early September, the Ministry of Health included monkeypox on the national list of diseases for which all diagnostic test results—positive, negative, or inconclusive—must be notified to the ministry within 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Brazil received the first 9.8 thousand doses of the inoculation against the illness. The Jynneos/Imvanex shots were acquired through the Pan-American Health Organization revolving fund for studies on effectiveness. The total to be purchased by the government is 49 thousand doses, expected in two more batches.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br


