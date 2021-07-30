Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of kids with COVID-19 growing in Kyzylorda region

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 July 2021, 19:40
KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Number of children with COVID-19 is growing in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region reported 145 cases of the coronavirus infection among children this month alone. Of these, 49 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals.

Head of the regional healthcare department Sabit Pazilov said that children mostly contract the virus from their parents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

«Presently, we work around the clock due to unfavorable epidemiological situation in the region. 585 additional beds stands ready for COVID patients at 14 regional healthcare facilities,» he noted.

Pazilov added that since July 28 the number of beds for potential COVID patients has increased up to 1,970.

To date, 217,956 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccines in Kyzylorda region.


