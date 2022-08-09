Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Number of Kazakhstani universities in QS Universities Rankings up

    9 August 2022 12:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of Kazakhstani universities in the QS World Universities Rankings has doubled since 2013, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek revealed the number of Kazakhstani universities in the prestigious QS World Universities Rankings had grown from 8 to 16 in the past nine years.

    In 2022, according to Nurbek, the QS World Universities Rankings featured 16 Kazakhstani universities with the Al Farabi Kazakh National University being placed 150th.

    The Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Auezov South Kazakhstan University, the Satbayev University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University are among the world’s top 500 universities.

    According to the minister, it is all thanks to meticulous work of the universities competing in rigorous global educational environment with the world’s top HEIs.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Education #Government of Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
    Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
    Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert
    Pfizer vaccine to be available to 3 categories of citizens in Almaty
    Popular
    1 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    2 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
    3 COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
    5 Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people