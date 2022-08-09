Number of Kazakhstani universities in QS Universities Rankings up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of Kazakhstani universities in the QS World Universities Rankings has doubled since 2013, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek revealed the number of Kazakhstani universities in the prestigious QS World Universities Rankings had grown from 8 to 16 in the past nine years.

In 2022, according to Nurbek, the QS World Universities Rankings featured 16 Kazakhstani universities with the Al Farabi Kazakh National University being placed 150th.

The Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Auezov South Kazakhstan University, the Satbayev University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University are among the world’s top 500 universities.

According to the minister, it is all thanks to meticulous work of the universities competing in rigorous global educational environment with the world’s top HEIs.



