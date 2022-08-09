Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of Kazakhstani universities in QS Universities Rankings up
9 August 2022 12:23

Number of Kazakhstani universities in QS Universities Rankings up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of Kazakhstani universities in the QS World Universities Rankings has doubled since 2013, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek revealed the number of Kazakhstani universities in the prestigious QS World Universities Rankings had grown from 8 to 16 in the past nine years.

In 2022, according to Nurbek, the QS World Universities Rankings featured 16 Kazakhstani universities with the Al Farabi Kazakh National University being placed 150th.

The Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Auezov South Kazakhstan University, the Satbayev University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University are among the world’s top 500 universities.

According to the minister, it is all thanks to meticulous work of the universities competing in rigorous global educational environment with the world’s top HEIs.


Related news
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert
Read also
Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert
U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year
Pfizer vaccine to be available to 3 categories of citizens in Almaty
Kazakhstan to inaugurate Usharal-Taldykorgan flights from Aug 11
I Intl Chess Festival to be held in Atyrau Aug 15-24
Popular
1 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
2 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
3 COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
4 Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
5 Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people

News

Archive