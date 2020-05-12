Go to the main site
    Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey in March 2020 shrinks

    12 May 2020, 14:18

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The number of tourists from Kazakhstan visiting Turkey amounted to 8,217 people in March 2020, which is 55.71 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in March 2020 amounted to 1.14 percent, Trend reports.

    From January through March 2020, 44,593 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey, which is 7.82 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

    The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 1.05 percent.

    In March 2020, 718,097 tourists visited Turkey, which is 67.83 percent less compared to March 2019.

    In 1Q2020, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.1 percent more compared to the first quarter of 2019.

    Tourism Kazakhstan
