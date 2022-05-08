Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of injured people in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory fires climbs to 19

    8 May 2022, 09:12

    KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM A number of people injured in fires across Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory has climbed to 19, including six fire fighters, the press office of the regional government announced on Sunday.

    «Nineteen people were injured. Fourteen people were hospitalized, including six fire fighters,» the press office stated, TASS reports.

    According to previous reports, 17 people were injured in the fires. Five people were earlier reported to die in the fires in the villages of Talazhnka and Nikolskoye. Two more were reported dead in the residential area of Achinsk.

    A state of emergency has been declared in the region where strong winds fuel the fires and a total of 273 fires are reported to rage across 18 municipal territories. The fires destroyed and inflicted damages on 518 residential buildings, 309 facilities, 61 vehicles.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future