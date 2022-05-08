Number of injured people in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory fires climbs to 19

KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM A number of people injured in fires across Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory has climbed to 19, including six fire fighters, the press office of the regional government announced on Sunday.

«Nineteen people were injured. Fourteen people were hospitalized, including six fire fighters,» the press office stated, TASS reports.

According to previous reports, 17 people were injured in the fires. Five people were earlier reported to die in the fires in the villages of Talazhnka and Nikolskoye. Two more were reported dead in the residential area of Achinsk.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region where strong winds fuel the fires and a total of 273 fires are reported to rage across 18 municipal territories. The fires destroyed and inflicted damages on 518 residential buildings, 309 facilities, 61 vehicles.