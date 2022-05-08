Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Number of injured people in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory fires climbs to 19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 May 2022, 09:12
Number of injured people in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory fires climbs to 19

KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM A number of people injured in fires across Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory has climbed to 19, including six fire fighters, the press office of the regional government announced on Sunday.

«Nineteen people were injured. Fourteen people were hospitalized, including six fire fighters,» the press office stated, TASS reports.

According to previous reports, 17 people were injured in the fires. Five people were earlier reported to die in the fires in the villages of Talazhnka and Nikolskoye. Two more were reported dead in the residential area of Achinsk.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region where strong winds fuel the fires and a total of 273 fires are reported to rage across 18 municipal territories. The fires destroyed and inflicted damages on 518 residential buildings, 309 facilities, 61 vehicles.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches