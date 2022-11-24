Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of injured in earthquake in Türkiye reaches 93

    24 November 2022, 10:55

    BAKU. KAZINFORM As a result of an earthquake that occurred yesterday morning in the Marmara sea region near Istanbul, 93 people were injured, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Trend reports.

    «According to the latest data, the number of injured in the earthquake with its epicenter in Duzce is 93 people. 37 injured, one of whom is in serious condition - in Duzce; 2 - in Istanbul, 14 - in Bolu, in 10 - in Zonguldak, 26 - in Sakarya, and 4 - in Bursa are being treated in hospitals,» he wrote.

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was registered in the Marmara Sea area near Istanbul. The epicenter was located at a depth of 6.8 kilometers in Duzce


    Photo: apa.az
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northwestern Türkiye, injuring 22
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners to remain unchanged – Tokayev
    2 Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
    3 Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections in H1 2023
    4 Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA
    5 India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs