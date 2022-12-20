Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-6-8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of immigrants in S. Korea down 2 pct in 2022

    20 December 2022, 09:58

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM The number of immigrants, including naturalized citizens, in South Korea fell around 2 percent on-year in 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government data showed Tuesday, YONHAP reported.

    The number of immigrants here reached 1.35 million as of May 2022, down from 1.38 million tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

    Foreign nationals accounted for 1.3 million, down 2.2 percent on-year, with naturalized citizens taking up 52,000, up 5.6 percent over the period, the data showed.

    Among foreign nationals, those from China, including ethnic Koreans, accounted for 46.8 percent, trailed by Vietnam with 13 percent. Other Asian countries accounted for 30.1 percent.

    The data showed 64.8 percent of foreign nationals residing in South Korea had jobs in 2022, up 0.6 percentage point from a year earlier. Naturalized citizens held a comparable figure of 65.3 percent, also up 1.7 percentage points on-year.

    The number of wage workers among foreign nationals came to 793,000 in 2022, down 2.3 percent on-year. Around 30 percent of them earned a monthly income of 3 million won (US$2,300) or higher, and 18.8 percent made less than 2 million won.

    Around 35 percent of foreign nationals resided in Gyeonggi Province, trailed by Seoul with 22 percent.

    More than 80 percent of the immigrants considered their everyday life in South Korea «satisfactory,» according to the agency.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year in South Korea
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases below 60,000 amid virus surge worries
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
    S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
    2 Astana Qazaqstan Development Team presents its 2023 roster
    3 Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica
    4 Head of State congratulates Amir of Qatar on excellent arrangement of 2022 World Cup
    5 Head of State receives Halyk Bank leadership