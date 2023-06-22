Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of households moving to rural areas falls over 10 pct in 2022: data

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2023, 18:39
Number of households moving to rural areas falls over 10 pct in 2022: data Photo: Yonhap

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The number of households that moved from urban areas to farming and fishing villages logged a marked decrease in 2022 following two years of on-year growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The number of households moving to farming villages came to 318,769 in 2022, down 12.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The number of households that opted to resettle in farming towns to farm fell 13.5 percent on-year to 12,411 last year.

A total of 951 households relocated to fishing villages last year, which also fell 16.2 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

The number of people who moved to rural areas combined also fell around 15 percent on-year to 435,022 last year.

The country had seen a surge in the number of such households over the past two years amid the prolonged pandemic and soaring housing prices, but the number went down in line with a recovery in the service sector, according to officials.

Some 75.3 percent of households that relocated to farming villages to farm were single-family households, and the average age of such householders came to 56.4.

Among those who moved to rural areas but did not engage in farming, 42.2 percent were in their 20s and 30s, and the average age of the householders came to 45.7, the data showed.


