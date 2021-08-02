Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of hospital patients with COVID-19 rises by 24% in Atyrau

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 August 2021, 07:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 415 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 rose by 24% to 1,549 as of August 1.

As of today, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units stands at 76, 65 of whom are in severe condition and 11 in critical condition. 12 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

The region reported 24 COVID-19-related deaths over the past four days.

Notably, in accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission five Kazakh cities will be in strict lockdown starting August 2. Atyrau city is in the list of cities with unstable COVID-19 situation.


