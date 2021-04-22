Go to the main site
    Number of fresh COVID-19 cases up in Kyzylorda region

    22 April 2021, 18:06

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Number of new coronavirus cases has increased in parts of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since the beginning of this year the region has registered 1,570 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of 1,570, 942 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kyzylorda city. 134 COVID-19 cases were detected in Zhanakorgan district, 122 – in Kazalin district, 110 – in Syrdariya district, 80 – in Shiyelin district, 63 – in Karmakshin district, 60 – in Aral district, and 134 – in Zhalagash district.

    72 fresh COVID-19 cases were added in the region yesterday. Of 72, 38 were logged in Kyzylorda city, 11 – in Zhanakorgan district, 7 – in Karmakshin district, 7 – in Shiyelin district, 5 – in Kazalin district, 3 – in Syrdariya district, and 1 – in Zhalagash district.

    According to the regional healthcare department, last year the region reported 4,962 cases of the coronavirus infection. Kyzylorda city alone recorded 3,010 COVID-19 cases.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

