Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan is expected to allocate grants for over 73,000 students, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Aimagambetov told the Government’s meeting that in addition to over 73,000 educational grants for HEIs there will be allocated 31,000 grants for colleges. He also stressed that the number of educational grants as well as students’ aid have doubled over the past years in Kazakhstan.

According to him, 70% of grants are to be allocated for technical majors. Special quotas are offered to students from low-income families.

Askhat Aimagambetov went on to add that presently there are over 1,1 million students in Kazakhstan. On average up to 300,000 students graduate from HEIs of the country annually.

«In order to train highly skilled and competitive personnel we expand access to education and academic freedom, improve management system of HEIs, as well as involve potential employers in the process of training,» the minister added.