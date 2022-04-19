Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 April 2022, 12:46
Number of educational grants continues to grow in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan is expected to allocate grants for over 73,000 students, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Aimagambetov told the Government’s meeting that in addition to over 73,000 educational grants for HEIs there will be allocated 31,000 grants for colleges. He also stressed that the number of educational grants as well as students’ aid have doubled over the past years in Kazakhstan.

According to him, 70% of grants are to be allocated for technical majors. Special quotas are offered to students from low-income families.

Askhat Aimagambetov went on to add that presently there are over 1,1 million students in Kazakhstan. On average up to 300,000 students graduate from HEIs of the country annually.

«In order to train highly skilled and competitive personnel we expand access to education and academic freedom, improve management system of HEIs, as well as involve potential employers in the process of training,» the minister added.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings