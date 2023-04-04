Number of domestic tourists hits record high in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of domestic tourists hit a record high in Kazakhstan and reached 8.6mln last year, which is 1.7mln more compared to 2021, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

284 new accommodation sites were opened in 2022, while their number reached 4,000 countrywide, the Ministry says.

«Domestic tourism is no less important for us than attracting foreign guests. For instance, Kids Go Free program enables children to enjoy free flights across Kazakhstan. We plan also to introduce a tourist cashback for citizens traveling within the country. We will continue to work on existing destinations and raise interest in domestic tourism,» Vice Minister Yerzhan Yerkinbayev says.