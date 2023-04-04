Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Number of domestic tourists hits record high in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 April 2023, 16:27
Number of domestic tourists hits record high in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of domestic tourists hit a record high in Kazakhstan and reached 8.6mln last year, which is 1.7mln more compared to 2021, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

284 new accommodation sites were opened in 2022, while their number reached 4,000 countrywide, the Ministry says.

«Domestic tourism is no less important for us than attracting foreign guests. For instance, Kids Go Free program enables children to enjoy free flights across Kazakhstan. We plan also to introduce a tourist cashback for citizens traveling within the country. We will continue to work on existing destinations and raise interest in domestic tourism,» Vice Minister Yerzhan Yerkinbayev says.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023