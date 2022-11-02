Go to the main site
    Number of domestic tourists hits record high in Kazakhstan

    2 November 2022, 14:58

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yerzhan Yerkinbayev says the number of domestic travelers in Kazakhstan hits record high. From January to June 2022, hotel and similar accommodation occupancy rate reached 28.2% across Kazakhstan, which is significantly higher than in the pre-pandemic period.

    In 2021, the number of domestic tourists reached almost 7mln, the Vice Minister says (6.6mln in 2019).

    Kazakhstanis prefer to travel within Kazakhstan and visit national parks today. The Ministry expects that this number will reach 8mln by the yearend.

    «Inbound tourism is restoring gradually. In the first half of 2022, the number of inbound tourists rose by 2.5 times and made approximately 300,000. I mean the foreign tourists who arrived in Kazakhstan and stayed overnight here at least. I don’t mean transit tourists,» he added.

    Last year the number of national park visitors hit a record high (1.5mln), having increased by 300,000 people compared to 2019.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Tourism Kazakhstan
