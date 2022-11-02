Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Number of domestic tourists hits record high in Kazakhstan

2 November 2022, 14:58
Number of domestic tourists hits record high in Kazakhstan
2 November 2022, 14:58

Number of domestic tourists hits record high in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yerzhan Yerkinbayev says the number of domestic travelers in Kazakhstan hits record high. From January to June 2022, hotel and similar accommodation occupancy rate reached 28.2% across Kazakhstan, which is significantly higher than in the pre-pandemic period.

In 2021, the number of domestic tourists reached almost 7mln, the Vice Minister says (6.6mln in 2019).

Kazakhstanis prefer to travel within Kazakhstan and visit national parks today. The Ministry expects that this number will reach 8mln by the yearend.

«Inbound tourism is restoring gradually. In the first half of 2022, the number of inbound tourists rose by 2.5 times and made approximately 300,000. I mean the foreign tourists who arrived in Kazakhstan and stayed overnight here at least. I don’t mean transit tourists,» he added.

Last year the number of national park visitors hit a record high (1.5mln), having increased by 300,000 people compared to 2019.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News