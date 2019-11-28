Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of documents signed at CSTO CSC regular session

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 November 2019, 21:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 17 documents including the Statement on improving international interaction and cooperation with a view to strengthening global and regional security and 14 decisions of the Council of the Collective Security were signed today in Bishkek following the regular session of the CSTO CSC, Akorda informs.

The following documents were signed:

1. On Action Plan on celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945;

2. On amendments to regulatory-legal acts of the Collective Security Treaty Organization;

3. On amendments to the Regulations on the CSTO Collective Security Council;

4. On amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the CSTO bodies;

5. On the Collective Action Plan of the CSTO member states on implementation of the United Nations 2019-2021 Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy;

6. On the List of additional measures aimed at reducing tension in the Tajik-Afghan Border Region;

7. On basic organization in development of cooperation and integration relations between enterprises and organizations of defense industry (military-industrial) complexes of the CSTO member states;

8. On the Regulations on the procedure of organization and conducting joint research and development within the CSTO;

9. On amendments to the Regulations on the operation of permanent action of the CSTO member-states to counteract crimes in IT (PROXY operation);

10. On amendments to the Regulations on the CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense;

11. On Report on utilization of the CSTO 2018 budget;

12. On the CSTO Budget for 2020;

13. On presenting Collective Security Treaty Organization’s awards;

14. On chairmanship in the Organization, time and venue of holding the regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

